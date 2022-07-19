Reality Television Sweetheart Danielle Ruhl Teams Up with Nutrisystem After Revealing the Program Helped Her Lose 70 Pounds

Ruhl Announced The Partnership on Social Media Saying Nutrisystem "Changed Her Life"

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality television sweetheart, Danielle Ruhl took to social media today to announce an exciting new partnership with Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions. Danielle, who fell in love with her partner and famously got engaged on television sight unseen, is joining forces with the brand after revealing post-filming that Nutrisystem helped her lose 70 pounds. She claims the program "changed her life" and taught her the skills needed to maintain her weight.

"When I was younger, food was almost like a crutch that I would use to distract me during times I was feeling low," says Danielle, "The more this became a habit, the more I found myself eating and indulging in unhealthy foods. I was also bullied for being heavier than most kids. Instead of using this as jumpstarting a healthier return, I turned back to food when I was feeling sad."

Danielle's struggles continued throughout college and into her young career until a coworker gave her the push she needed to begin to focus on her weight loss and overall health.

"As I got older, I started noticing even more that my weight was consistently increasing," adds Danielle. "In college, I lost weight in an unhealthy way and ultimately gained even more than I had lost after I graduated. During the first job in my career, a coworker mentioned that she was starting Nutrisystem. Her ability to talk openly about this, and seeing the encouragement from our coworkers, gave me the confidence to try Nutrisystem again. I stuck to the program for over a year and it ended up allowing me to not only lose 70 pounds, but learn how to keep it off."*

As a Nutrisystem success story, Danielle claims that consistency was key and says she that she felt even more confidence when she shared her weight loss journey with others.

"Consistency is key. Having a set program in place with easy and available meals made that consistency easier to maintain," says Danielle. "Nutrisystem taught me about healthy eating, portion control and overall helped me crave healthier foods that ultimately lead to a lifestyle change."

"There were times I was so insecure about my weight I didn't even want to let people know that I was on a set diet. However, once I disclosed information about my weight loss journey, people were often very supportive and that helped me build up even more confidence to keep going," adds Danielle.

Now in the spotlight thanks to her reality television debut, Danielle is determined to use her platform to help inspire others that might be struggling with their own body image.

"Overall, I love helping others feel like they are not alone. For so long, I felt alone in my mental health and weight loss journey and found such a benefit in communicating and connecting with others who relate," comments Danielle. "Sharing my story and hearing other people's stories have not only benefited those who follow me, but myself as well. I have always tried uplifting and creating a non-judgmental environment among my friends and family, and it is gratifying to be able to do this on a larger scale."

"Sometimes when people begin a diet, they may feel alone or judged in their journey and I want them to know that I am here. I want to communicate that I struggled with ups and downs my entire life and finally found a way to lose weight and keep it off. I hope to share with others that if I can do it, they can. I hope we can all build a community that supports each other no matter the topic," concludes Danielle.

Utilizing a high-protein, low glycemic approach that is designed to keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control, Nutrisystem helps individuals lose weight and achieve lasting results. Today, Nutrisystem offers the same great weight loss, now with premium meals, including new skillet options, that are 50% bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein. The program also includes one-on-one coaching and an intuitive app that guides a person through their weight loss journey and holds them accountable to their goals. All plans are delivered to the customer's door.

*On Nutrisystem, expect to lose an avg 1-2lbs per week.

