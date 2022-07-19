Nippon Express U.S.A. Launches Operations at New Huntsville, Alabama Warehouse

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., launched its new "Huntsville Logistics Center 2" in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday, July 1.

Most automobile production in North America is concentrated in the U.S. Midwest, but, with assembly manufacturers moving into Mexico and expanding their factories and the number of vehicles produced rising notably as large-scale production increases kick in, vehicle production is also expanding in the geographically nearby Southeast, which includes the state of Alabama in recent years.

Located about 5 km south of the Huntsville Logistics Center that opened for business in February 2021, the new warehouse primarily sorts automobile parts delivered from Japan and Mexico, and provides them to more than 30 suppliers. It also plans to store the products of component manufacturers, trading companies and other customers for subsequent provision to automobile manufacturers and suppliers.

With the establishment of this new warehouse, the Nippon Express Group will be further expanding its logistics services in the United States and stepping up its efforts on behalf of the automobile industry, positioned as a priority industry in its Business Plan.

Profile of new facility

Name: Huntsville Logistics Center 2, Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc.

Location: 25179 One Aviation Way SW, Madison, Alabama, U.S.A.

Warehouse area: 13,415 m2 (warehouse: 13,112 m2/office: 303 m2)

Business start date: July 1, 2022

Principal items handled: Automotive-related parts

Business description: Storage, delivery, inspection/sorting, packaging and import/export arrangements

