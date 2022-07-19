Grain Management Grows Leadership Team from Within

During an exceptional performance year, Grain continues to promote top talent on its Investment Team, including Raghav Nayar and Ricardo Rodriguez to the role of Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on the global communications sector, announced that investment team members Raghav Nayar and Ricardo Rodriguez have been promoted to Managing Director, adding to the Firm's senior leadership. Together, they bring over 30 years of sector experience, bolstering investment and operations capabilities across Grain's active portfolio of investments.

Raghav Nayar – Managing Director, Investment Team



Raghav Nayar joined Grain in 2017 and sits on the Investment Committee for Grain's funds. Mr. Nayar serves on the board of Summit Broadband. He was also actively involved in several of the Firm's investments, including WANRack . Prior to joining Grain, Mr. Nayar was at Morgan Stanley where he worked in the Asset Finance Group.





Ricardo Rodriguez – Managing Director, Investment Team



Ricardo Rodriguez joined Grain in 2020 and sits on the Investment Committee for Grain's funds. Mr. Rodriguez also serves on the board of Triple Play Brasil Participações S.A. ( Conexão Group). Prior to joining Grain, Mr. Rodriguez was President and CEO of Spirit MTA REIT (formerly NYSE: SMTA ). Previously, he held positions across Morgan Stanley's Global Capital Markets division.

"I continue to be deeply impressed by the talented individuals that make up our world class team of sector experts," said David Grain, Founder and CEO. "On the heels of a very strong performance year, we are proud to recognize these and other well-deserving professionals in appreciation of the value they create here at Grain and the outstanding capabilities that they bring to the team and to our partners."

Grain has been committed to attracting and rewarding top talent in the communications industry. Along with Messrs. Nayar and Rodriguez, Grain made two additional promotions on its Investment Team, including one Vice President, Sida He, and one Senior Associate, Brian Lash.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

