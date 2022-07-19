CMSPI ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN TO BOOST PARTNERSHIPS

New hire aims to catapult company's vision of making payments more productive

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMSPI, the global leader in retail payments advisors, today announced the hiring of Angie Grunte as its head of network, acquirer and gateway relationships.

Grunte, former managing director of Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory, brings more than a decade of experience in the payments industry, including an extensive consulting history managing acquirers on behalf of merchants and retailers.

"Angie's strong entrepreneurial background and wealth of industry knowledge will support CMSPI's growth and development of enhanced, technology-driven data services focused on making payments more productive for all industry stakeholders," said Liz Garner, head of strategic partnerships for the Atlanta-based firm. "We're thrilled to have Angie representing CMSPI on the front lines with some of our most critical partners as we continue to modernize and advance support for mutual merchant clients and their customers."

In her new role, Grunte will leverage her deep understanding of the technical operations of payments firms and long list of industry connections to cultivate and retain partner relationships for CMSPI, which works with retailers across the globe to increase revenue, reduce cost and minimize fraud in their payments systems and e-commerce platforms.

"I am elated to join the CMSPI organization and become an integral part of their strategic partnership team," Grunte said. "Over the years I have gained great respect for CMSPI's positioning within the payments space, most notably their focus on advocacy, transparency and innovation."

With the recent addition of offices in San Diego and Singapore, CMSPI is undergoing a period of strong expansion, one Grunte predicts will continue as more retailers turn to the company to help manage margins and maximize profits during uncertain economic times.

"It is an exciting time to be in payments, especially with a global payments ecosystem that is constantly evolving," Grunte said. "I have spent my professional career in the payments world, and I am passionate about using my new role to bring key stakeholders together to drive productivity, innovation and transparency throughout the entire payments value chain."

About CMSPI

CMSPI is an independent data-powered global consultancy that advises clients on improving the productivity of payment arrangements by reducing costs, increasing sales and implementing innovative solutions. For more information, visit cmspi.com.

