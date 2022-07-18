Prime Therapeutics' intervention pilot for opioid users improves outcomes

Opioid registry, predictive modeling help identify at-risk Medicare members in Florida

EAGAN, Minn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdoses killed over 107,000 Americans in 2021.1 Prior to the pandemic, Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 33 million members nationally, began an intervention program targeting Medicare members who were at high risk of overutilizing opioids. A pilot with Medicare members of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), which is the parent company to a leading health plan in Florida, saw decreased opioid claims and lower morphine milligram equivalent (MME) dosing for members who received communications.

The program used Prime's GuidedHealth opioid registry – a listing that helps identify Medicare members who were either new opioid starters or current opioid utilizers and at risk for opioid risk harm. The registry also feeds Prime's predictive model that determines a members' probability of exceeding thresholds of ≥50 and ≥90 MME daily in the next six months. Together, the registry and predictive model help prevent opioid misuse for members.

New opioid starters and current opioid utilizers had customized pilot designs:

New opioid starters : This group received a member communication with messaging about what an opioid is, how it works and how to safely use and dispose of them. A control group of a similar sized health plan client was used.

Prior opioid utilizers: This group received a member communication and corresponding prescriber communication with information about safe use and disposal of opioids. The communication also encouraged the member to speak with a doctor or pharmacist about naloxone, a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose in an emergency. A control group of a similar sized health plan client was used.

"Prime has been working on managing opioid use and abuse for well over a decade. Creating tailored approaches for how to assist members based on where they are in their opioid journey is vital to helping improve their health," said David Lassen, PharmD, chief clinical officer at Prime. "The results of this pilot show improvement around member behavior with opioids, particularly with the discontinuation of opioids, as well as insight for future efforts for all opioid users."

Both pilot groups had positive outcomes to report:

New opioid starters : Compared to the control group, new opioid starters had a 37%-point decrease in MME use and had a 29%-point improvement in opioid discontinuation.

Prior opioid utilizers: This group had a 7% decrease in opioid prescriptions, a 2.8%-point increase in naloxone prescriptions and an overall 10% of members who discontinued opioids in the follow-up period.

"We are committed to addressing the opioid epidemic amongst our members with a variety of methods and we value the work of Prime as our pharmacy benefit manager to help us take on this fight," said Cynthia Griffin, PharmD, vice president, Medicare pharmacy programs at GuideWell. "Using claims data for our Medicare members, integrated with Prime's data, to inform predictive modeling, creates customized programs for members. These tailored approaches result in opportunities to have positive impacts that improve member outcomes related to opioids. This has the potential to save lives during the ongoing fight against opioid misuse and abuse, and our members benefit from this work."

Learn more about Prime's controlled substance management program.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). ( May 11, 2022 ). (rep.). U.S. Overdose Deaths In 2021 Increased Half as Much as in 2020 – But Are Still Up 15%. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/nchs_press_releases/2022/202205.htm

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; Triple-S Management, a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Venture Group, a portfolio of companies including Onlife Health and PopHealthCare focused on creating human-first and innovative health solutions for health plans; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. In total, GuideWell and its affiliated companies serve more than 46 million people in 45 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit guidewell.com.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

GuidedHealth®

is one of Prime Therapeutics' foundational clinical products to drive total drug management through improved care and outcomes, increased safety, and ultimately decreased total cost of care. It does this by helping members and prescribers make better medication management decisions. Utilizing integrated data and cutting-edge analytics, our next-generation clinical engine and population health database - GH360

-

provides a holistic view of each member's clinical events and opportunities.

