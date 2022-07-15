ATA Launches New Program to Highlight the Contributions of Women to Trucking, Attract More into Industry

Women in Motion will address critical issues including truck parking, diversity

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced it is launching Women in Motion, a new program designed to elevate and highlight the contributions of women to the trucking industry, encourage more women to consider a career in trucking, and address important issues within the policy arena that specifically impact women.



"The trucking industry relies on women – whether in the boardroom, as a technician, or behind the wheel – and we believe that by highlighting the many contributions the women already in trucking make, we can demonstrate what a rewarding and lucrative career path it can be for millions of others," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The name Women in Motion is an apt description of our industry, and I'm pleased that ATA is recognizing these individuals who are critical to our industry, and looking for solutions to make their jobs even more gratifying and more secure."



"As a woman in this industry, I know firsthand that while trucking can be a tough job – it is a rewarding and important one," said Cari Baylor, President, Baylor Trucking. "I'm glad to see ATA launching this new initiative to celebrate the contributions of the many women in our industry and advocate for issues such as safe truck parking that our industry deserves."



The Women in Motion program will focus on the core issues women face on the road and in the industry. Working with coalition partners, policymakers, and business leaders, Women in Motion will work to provide a more secure work environment for women in the industry, including advocating for issues like safer truck parking, as well as greater diversity in trucking. The program will also provide support and development opportunities for women in the industry, as well as promoting trucking as a career path to women across the country.



The Women in Motion Steering Committee and Speakers Bureau can be found on the website: www.trucking.org/women-in-motion. The site also features research and tools that women can use to promote and educate others about opportunities within the industry. A new role within the ATA will oversee day-to-day management of the program.



Today, nearly eight percent of professional drivers are women, an all-time high – but still lagging behind the national average for workforce participation for women. Similarly, just four percent of all diesel technicians are women – well below the national average. Women in Motion will help the industry reach this untapped and underutilized segment of the population, highlighting the importance of and opportunities in trucking.



"I'm proud to be a professional truck driver, but also proud to be a woman behind the wheel," said Rhonda Hartman, professional truck driver, Old Dominion Freight Line. "This has been a great job—with great pay and benefits—and one that I truly believe more women should consider."

