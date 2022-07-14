SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds RFP, ZEN, RDUS, and EPZM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of RFP by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of RFP with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of RFP common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. If you own RFP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rfp

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZEN by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 in cash for each share of ZEN common stock owned. If you own ZEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zen

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RDUS by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital via tender offer. Pursuant to the merger agreement, RDUS shareholders will receive $ 10.00 per share plus a Contingent Value Right (CVR) of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® net sales reaching $300 million during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. If you own RDUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rdus

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPZM by Ipsen S.A. via tender offer. Pursuant to the merger agreement, EPZM shareholders will receive $1.45 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) for each share of EPZM common stock owned. If you own EPZM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epzm

