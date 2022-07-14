Orexo Interim Report Q2 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Good tailwind in the financial development

Q2 2022 highlights

Total net revenues of SEK 147.8 m (142.8)

EBITDA of SEK -32.5 m (-41.1)

Net earnings of SEK -35.8 m (-73.7)

US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 139.6 m (126.0), in local currency USD 14.2 m (15.0), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 77.2 m (61.6)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 14.5 m (-20.9), cash and invested funds of SEK 467.7 m (679.7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.04 (-2.15)

Christine Rankin and Michael J Matly were elected as Board members at the Annual General Meeting. They replace David Colpman and Kirsten Detrick who have declined re-election.

Orexo´s partner Gesynta Pharma's drug candidate GS-248 (OX-MPI) granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by the FDA for the treatment of systemic sclerosis

Important events after the period

First clinical study initiated for OX640, a nasal adrenaline rescue medication for allergic reactions

The digital therapy deprexis® reimbursed within the US Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule

Financial outlook 2022 reiterated

SEK m, unless

otherwise stated 2022 Apr-Jun 2021 Apr-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun % change 2021 Jan-Dec Net revenues 147.8 142.8 307.3 275.1 3.5 % 565.0 Cost of goods sold -21.2 -18.1 -48.7 -37.4 17.5 % -78.9 Operating expenses -176.4 -178.7 -321.5 -328.7 -1.3 % -700.2 EBIT -49.7 -54.0 -62.9 -90.9 7.9 % -214.1 EBIT margin -33.6 % -37.8 % -20.5 % -33.1 % 4.2 % -37.9 % EBITDA -32.5 -41.1 -29.7 -65.2 20.9 % -161.0 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -1.04 -2.15 -1.73 -3.07 51.6 % -6.51 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -1.04 -2.15 -1.73 -3.07 51.6 % -6.51 Cash flow from operating activities 14.5 -20.9 -47.1 -68.7 169.5 % -229.0 Cash and invested funds 467.7 679.7 467.7 679.7 -31.2 % 504.1

CEO Comments

A leader in providing new innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid dependence

"I am pleased to report ZUBSOLV® demand fully stabilized versus Q1, contributing to an improved development for our main business, US Pharma. Comparing to last year US Pharma net revenues increased by 11 percent driven by a strong USD and a favorable payer mix, offsetting a negative development in ZUBSOLV® demand. With a significant exposure to the US dollar also in our expenses, I am particularly pleased to see a continued improved EBITDA compared to last year, which supports an increase in our cash position of 30 million. The financial development should be seen in the light of our continued investment in future growth drivers, in particular the finalizing of OX124, our opioid overdose rescue medication, for registration in the US later this year. Additionally, we are launching and in parallel running a large clinical trial for MODIA®, our digital therapy for opioid use disorder (OUD), also in the US. These investments are all important elements in a comprehensive solution to improve access to treatment and outcome for patients suffering from OUD."

To read the full CEO Comments view attached PDF.

