Medlogix Announces that Mary Hartquist has Joined their Business Development Team!

HAMILTON, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix, a leading national medical claims management solutions provider, has announced that Mary Hartquist has joined the organization as a Sales Manager in the Northeast Region.

Mary brings over 25 years of Sales and Account Management experience in the Property and Casualty Medical Claims Management industry and has a proven record of providing exceptional service and customer-focused solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary to our growing Business Development team," said Steve Armenti, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Mary will provide an expanded presence throughout the greater Northeast region where she will further develop and service our increasing portfolio of clients."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the well-respected team at Medlogix," said Hartquist, "I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by more than 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers. What makes us truly different, however, is the standard we set for ourselves in terms of service to our customers. It begins by coming to work each day with the goal of improving upon everything we do. Whether it is our process, our technology, an idea that advances the industry, or any aspect of the customer experience, we are committed to making a positive impact, and it is why we can say with confidence, "Expect Exceptional." Visit http://www.medlogix.com to learn more.

