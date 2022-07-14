Connect Airlines Sets Industry Leading Pay-Protected Salary for Regional Pilots

Launch of Smart Start Captain Recruitment Program Seeks Up to 30 US Captains

BEDFORD, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Airlines today announced the launch of its Smart Start Captain recruitment program that will offer up to thirty highly qualified direct entry US Captains an industry leading, pay-protected salary of more than a quarter million dollars per year, plus sought-after quality of life benefits to join the USA's newest regional airline that is launching scheduled service on Dash 8 aircraft.

Connect Airlines (PRNewswire)

"We recognize the hiring challenges the industry is facing and are taking these unprecedented steps to meet the business objectives of our startup airline while offering pilots economic security and quality of life opportunities," said John Thomas, CEO, Connect Airlines. "Creating a new airline in a challenging market means we have to do things differently and smarter than others."

Connect is recruiting US Captains who have a minimum of 2500 hours total time that includes 1000 hours of part 121 or part 135 flying time. Pilots with this level of experience have been through the industry's ebbs and flow and are looking for a better work life balance. With its regional service and aircraft returning to their home base each day, Connect will offer its Captains an opportunity to set smarter schedules to optimize their duty time and home life.

"We are looking for Captains that see the opportunity in building a new airline and in participating directly in how that airline works and grows," said David Marcontell, Chief Operating Officer, Connect Airlines. "There is a huge benefit in collaborating with our pilots to build a smarter airline and we are backing that up with a compensation package that is considerably higher than any other Regional in the USA and highly competitive with Low Cost Carriers (LCC) as well."

Connect is now working closely with US and Canadian regulators towards successful completion of its certification process before beginning scheduled service between Toronto's Billy Bishop's (YTZ) convenient downtown airport and Chicago's O'Hare (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL) airports. Last week the US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued Connect its certificate of convenience and necessity and tentatively approved Connect's certificate authorizing foreign scheduled air transportation.

Connect's aircraft will generate up to 40% less carbon emissions than the existing US regional jets they replace while at the same time providing a superior passenger experience. Connect also plans to be the first zero-emission passenger airline in the US through its recently announced order with Universal Hydrogen for hydrogen-powered aircraft beginning in 2025.

"By flying Turboprops, we are offering potential Captains an opportunity to fly a high-performance aircraft while also playing a leading role in dramatically reducing aviation's carbon footprint and helping the US reach its climate goals," said Marcontell. "We look forward to welcoming our new class of smarter aviators."

Connect recruiters will be at the PAPA Aerospace Expo and career event this Saturday in Las Vegas.

About Connect Airlines

Connect Airlines is an operating brand of Waltzing Matilda Airlines (WMA), a Boston based FAA Part 135 charter operator currently adding FAA Part 121 scheduled and non-scheduled services. WMA identified the need for a "smarter airline" and brought together aviation leaders with over 150 years' experience who share a common passion – to work and fly smarter. With the planes we fly, the technology we use, and the operations we run, Connect Airlines will deliver a quieter, cleaner, and healthier travel experience. Connect Airlines, the future of smarter, greener travel.

