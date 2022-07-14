Chris Fronk Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer of THINK Surgical

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Chris Fronk as the Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Fronk joined THINK Surgical in January 2022 as VP Sales and has added tremendous value to the company in a short period of time.

(PRNewsfoto/THINK Surgical, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted that Chris has joined our executive leadership team." said Stuart Simpson .

Based on his nearly two decades of experience in selling enabling technologies such as navigation and surgical robots, Mr. Fronk has great instincts regarding customer expectations, commercial models and user experiences with enabling technologies. He also has great instincts for talent. These instincts will allow Chris to build a powerful commercial team and shape an effective commercial strategy for THINK Surgical.

In this expanded role, Mr. Fronk will be responsible for defining the user needs for products in development as well as building a sales and marketing organization ahead of important new product introductions in both the US market and elsewhere around the world.

"We are delighted that Chris has joined our executive leadership team." said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "Chris has an ability to engage customers, commercial partners and employees alike and we are impressed by his thoughtful approach to aligning stakeholders around the vision for THINK Surgical. We believe the increased scope of Chris' role in the company will enable him to deliver impactful new product introductions and create a persuasive value proposition for our customers."

"I am excited to take on the CCO role at THINK Surgical," said Mr. Fronk. "THINK's industry leading active robot technology combined with an open library of implants from different manufacturers represents the next level of offering for the orthopedic customer looking to start a successful robotic surgery program. The portfolio of products and services being assembled by THINK will offer a compelling alternative to the closed systems being offered by the major orthopedic companies."

About THINK Surgical®, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One® Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available, active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

THINK Surgical and TSolution One are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2022 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Allissa Tran,

atran@thinksurgical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.