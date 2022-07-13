Toy Industry Leader Melissa & Doug Transforms Supply Chain to Support Rapid Growth

Melissa & Doug Opens World Class Distribution Center to Meet Exploding Consumer Demand for More Timeless Toys for Children Everywhere

WILTON, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the global toy company known for its more than 30-year commitment to open-ended play, is proud to announce the continued transformation of its supply chain operations by opening a new world class distribution facility designed to support continued growth while continuing its efforts to reduce the company's environmental impact.

The 500,000 square-foot space, which is expected to expand even further to 750,000 square-feet by 2026, is located in New Jersey, minutes from the N.J. Turnpike. This location affords ideal accessibility to the interstate, while simplifying coordination from the warehouse to customers. The expansion is instrumental in meeting the booming consumer demand for its screen-free, open-ended and high-quality toys, while positioning the company for long-term success.

As part of the company's continued sustainability commitments, this new facility is equipped with solar panels to supply the majority of its power needs, leverages high efficiency LED lighting with motion sensors which are installed throughout, uses a fleet of almost all electric forklift trucks and recycles 95% of its corrugated waste.

The new location will also create an empowering work environment, providing employment opportunities for more than 250 associates at peak, while doubling as storage space and increasing the number of customer orders Melissa & Doug is able to ship by fivefold. The facility will combine new processes with the right balance of automation to create a supply chain platform for growth.

"We continue to modernize and transform our supply chain by adding innovative and sustainable technology to get orders to our customers fast and efficiently, and it's rewarding to see our associates and customers reap the benefits," said Sekar Sundararajan, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "We are proud of our ongoing commitment to earn the trust of our customers and we will never stop innovating to keep it."

Melissa & Doug's continuous journey to transform its supply chain aligns itself with the company promise to exceed customer expectations. From fast shipping and delivery to crafting toys with sustainability in mind, each decision made at Melissa & Doug places the consumer at its heart.

About Melissa & Doug Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden toys, Melissa & Doug believes in making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

