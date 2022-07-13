Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack surfaces, helps customers avoid an average of two major breaches annually

In addition to circumventing the expense and exposure of data breaches and potential cyber incidents, CybelAngel customers also reduce insurance premiums

PARIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CybelAngel, the world-leading external risk protection solution, and 2021 Gartner "Best of Breed" for Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS), released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that a composite CybelAngel customer achieved a 359% return on investment over three years, reduces cyber insurance premiums by 10%, and avoids two major data breaches annually.

Cybersecurity teams use CybelAngel to detect business-critical data, devices, and assets exposed outside the enterprise's security perimeter – before the exposure can be weaponized. The solution incorporates an unprecedented combination of advanced machine learning algorithms combined with expert analysis to alert teams to only the most critical findings, and provide remediation at the touch of a button.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four representative customers with experience using CybelAngel. Key results from the investment include saving cyber insurance premiums, avoiding the need to hire additional security analysts, and avoiding the expenses associated with data breaches.

According to the study, the composite CybelAngel customer experienced benefits such as a 359% ROI over three years and also:

A 10% decrease in cyber insurance premiums

Avoidance of two major data breaches worth $2.1 million

Analyst services equivalent to two FTEs - a $860K value over three years

Improved governance and partner cybersecurity practices

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of a global commercial real estate services firm, included in the research said, "We made this investment in order to maintain stability and potentially avoid larger-scale incidents. This space is constantly evolving. Cybersecurity three years ago wasn't the same as it is today."

"Cybersecurity has travelled beyond the IT cave to be recognised as a board-level business-critical matter," said CybelAngel CEO Erwan Keraudy. "It's time to challenge your cybersecurity vendors about the value and positive impact they bring to your business. We believe this study is clear recognition from our customers that we're bridging this gap."

To read the full TEI study or learn more about CybelAngel visit: https://discover.cybelangel.com/total-economic-impact

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading external risk protection solution that detects and resolves external threats well before they're exploited. As more business data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Named a "Best of Breed" Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) by Gartner in 2021, organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com

