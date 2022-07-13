CareRx Inform Launches New Prescription Savings Program on Brand Name and Generic Medications Available at Pharmacies Nationwide

Patients can save up to 80% on prescriptions at the register with free CareRx Inform!

RICHWOOD, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRx Inform announces its free prescription savings program, delivering instant savings at the register on thousands of brand name and generic medications. Consumers can search the website or download the CareRx Inform app to easily find immediate savings on common prescriptions at 65,000 participating pharmacies nationwide.

"Patients with or without health insurance can benefit from CareRx Inform," said Mark Provenzano, Chief Financial Officer. "We are proud to put the power of savings into the consumers' hands, giving them the tools they need to effectively price shop on thousands of common prescription medications, sometimes finding prices less than their usual co-pays."

Patients in across the U.S. can access CareRxInform.com to secure a free prescription savings card, which delivers discounts for every member of the family, including pets. There is no expiration, no fees or obligations, no limits on usage, and no cost at all to register. At checkout, patients show their CareRx Inform Discount Card to the pharmacist each time a prescription is filled or refilled. CareRx Inform brings even more value to consumers by offering access to tele-health consultations through a partnership with 24 Hour Physicians. Same-day, next-day and 2-day options to speak with a medical doctor about a variety of health issues, including mental wellness, are available by visiting the CareRx Inform website.

CareRx Inform has committed to be donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals. Usage of CareRx Inform goes toward helping the families at St. Jude pay for treatment. Patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

"Our healthcare system can be very complex, frustrating and expensive for many Americans," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Corey Hebert. "At CareRx Inform, we are excited to provide such easy access to savings and medical advice, giving customers a cost-effective and simple solution to their families' medical needs."

Please visit our website WWW.CARERXINFORM.COM and download our app to use our groundbreaking platform! Call 404-630 4500 for any business inquiries,

Contact: John Cenerazzo

Email: jcenerazzo@carerxinform.com

Phone: 1-800-974-3135

