Bruce Ashton, Nationally Acclaimed ERISA Attorney, Joins Alta Trust Company

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After his 30+ year career as an ERISA attorney (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) in private practice, Bruce Ashton has joined the Alta Trust Company team as General Counsel. Prior to this position, Bruce provided legal services for Alta Trust for over a decade which forged a strong, trusting professional relationship.

Alta Trust Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alta Trust) (PRNewswire)

Bruce is an ERISA expert with an extensive background in retirement income and collective investment trusts (CITs), making him an ideal candidate to serve as Alta Trust's General Counsel. As a CIT sponsor, one of Alta Trust's main pillars of business is CIT formation and administration. Alta Trust's established platform only serves to be enhanced by Bruce's knowledge.

"We have the utmost trust in Bruce's judgment. As a nationally recognized ERISA attorney, he's masterful in his practice and is an important player in the industry. We're thrilled to benefit from his expertise on an in-house basis," said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust Company

Joining a team of professionals Bruce knows and trusts is what led him to this role. "Alta Trust has always wanted to do the right thing for their clients, as opposed to what makes them the most money, which is consistent with my views," said Bruce. "I am excited to work alongside colleagues who do high-quality, ethical work."

Connect with Bruce on LinkedIn or read his full bio to learn more about his professional background and his soon-to-come experience with Alta Trust.

ABOUT ALTA TRUST COMPANY

Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota chartered trust company with over a decade of success in the industry. They provide innovative, turn-key solutions for establishing private funds . The company also offers collective investment trusts (CITs) and personal trust services.

Learn more at TrustAlta.com .

CONTACT INFO

ekrage@trustalta.com

720-625-3166

trustalta.com/consultation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alta Trust