Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best Leadership Team

Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been again honored by Comparably and has been recognized as one of the top 100 large companies with the best leadership teams including the CEO, executives, and direct managers. Barracuda ranked 66 for this quarter's Best Leadership Teams award, which is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their worldwide leadership team is doing.

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"At Barracuda, our leaders know their success only comes through making their teams effective, energized, and successful in meeting our customers' needs, and in developing and growing employees' individual careers," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda. "We're honored to receive the Best Leadership Teams award — based on our employee feedback — recognizing the great culture we've built at Barracuda and what we achieve when we focus on succeeding together."

Barracuda is hiring for positions across its locations. If you are passionate about cybersecurity and interested in becoming part of our outstanding team, visit https://barracuda.com/company/careers

Resources:

Read the blog: http://cuda.co/51253

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

acampbell@barracuda.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.