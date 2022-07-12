XOi Technologies and BDR Add Value for Contractor Network With New Partnership

Leader in home services business coaching empowers contractor clients to boost efficiency and profitability with premium connection to top field service technology provider

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the addition of measurable value to its service contractor network through a new partnership with XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions.

BDR, the leader in home services business coaching, and top field service provider XOi empower contractors to boost efficiency and profitability through new partnership. (PRNewswire)

The partnership allows BDR to deliver coaching clients unique premium access to XOi's innovative best-in-class tech-enablement solutions through its premier partner program, Secure Advantage Inc. (SAI).

"BDR clients are already seeing significant return on their investment and feeling peace of mind," said Tammy Vasquez, BDR's senior head coach and SAI manager. "Combining XOi's powerful functionality with the exclusive resources available through the SAI program is allowing our clients to immediately capture additional revenue and increase operational efficiency."

SAI leverages BDR's position as an industry leader to connect contractors and distributors with a network of trusted business products and services curated to help them increase revenue and profitability.

XOi's advanced data-powered solutions equip field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. With XOi's standardized workflows, deep job documentation capabilities, and training and enablement solutions, teams can build institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity.

"Just like BDR, we're committed to helping service providers overcome the challenges they're continuing to face in 2022," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "The SAI network demonstrates the real value BDR offers the industry, and this collaboration gives leaders in the field an opportunity to transform their operations and see meaningful results with XOi's field-focused solutions."

For more information about BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com .

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

