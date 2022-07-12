Vinesign Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Security Audit

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine is pleased to announce that Vinesign meets Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II standards based on an independent audit endent party conducted by Marcum, LLP, an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) auditing firm.

Filevine logo (PRNewsfoto/Filevine) (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 reports are industry-recognized, independent audits which assure the design and effectiveness of controls in place at a service organization, demonstrating the company's ability to adhere to critical security practices. The rigorous audit, which spanned six months from September 2021 to February 2022, included five security domains: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Additionally, Marcum reported that Vinesign met the safeguard requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH), security standards relevant to personal health information.

This achievement validates dedicated security efforts made by Filevine across the company's legal work platform, including Vinesign and the entire suite of Filevine products over multiple years. In November 2019, Dean Sapp became Filevine's Vice President of Information Security, bringing 20+ years of experience in security and legal technology to the company.

"Filevine has made a concerted effort to prioritize information security, data privacy, and compliance initiatives across our product portfolio," Sapp said. Protecting our customers and their data is a top priority. In this respect, Vinesign's security is well-positioned to keep up with evolving cybersecurity threats to the legal industry."

As a leader in legal technology, Filevine provides solutions that make the intersection of legal work and business more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with. Safeguarding legal, business, and client data is critical to Filevine's vision and status as a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes and industries. Vinesign furthers this focus by providing secure digital eSignature capabilities for the modern legal practice.

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

Media Contact:

Contact Info:

Filevine Marketing

(801) 657-5228

Security Info:

Privacy Info:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filevine