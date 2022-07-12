Utah Sports Commission Presents Massive Weekend of Skateboarding with Tony Hawk's Vert Alert

Winner of the 2021 Governors State of Sport Award for best event in Utah

VISTA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Sports Commission and Tony Hawk Inc. announced an incredible weekend of skateboarding at the Utah State Fairpark, featuring "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert (THVA)." Following skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, one of the U.S. Olympic homes, Salt Lake City, will host a world-class field of the best male and female vert skateboarders.

Following the highly successful 2021 THVA, this epic, free-to-the-public, two-day weekend event is coming back to the Utah State Fairpark on Friday, August 26th, with the preliminary rounds of both the men's and women's pro contest and the highly anticipated Tony Hawk's Vert Alert "Legends Demo." Saturday the 27th culminates with a combined field of 16 of the best male and female vert skaters competing in the THVA Finals and "Best Trick Contest." Fans will be watching some of the biggest airs and most progressive tricks in vert skateboarding all on Tony Hawk's "HuckJam Ramp," widely known as the best skateboard ramp ever constructed. And don't forget an appearance on both days by the legend himself, Tony Hawk.

There will be free skate clinics for attendees on-site both Friday and Saturday, hosted by Woodward Park City as well as the interactive sponsor village. For interest in sponsorship opportunities, please contact mgt@tonyhawk.com

Winners of the 2021 event included Men's Final champion Eduard Damestoy, Women's Final champion Sky Brown, and Best Trick winners Jimmy Wilkins and Sky Brown. All are expected to return to defend their titles.

Both THVA events are free to the public, with event details and times published at https://thvertalert.com/. You can also follow on Instagram at @thvertalert and hashtag #thvertalert. You'll be able to watch a livestream of the Legends Demo and the finals on the Ride Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/ride.

"Continuing this two-day celebration of skateboarding after the sport's recent Olympic debut will be terrific for the Utah skateboarding community as well as skateboarding globally," said Jeff Robbins, President & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. "I look forward to seeing some of the world's top skateboarding athletes and Olympians compete in Salt Lake City as we continue to execute on our sport, Olympic and Paralympic legacy and showcase Utah as the State of Sport."

"I'm excited to bring this world-class vert event back to Salt Lake City in 2022," said Tony Hawk. "Last year's event was a massive success and this year we're bringing even more talented skaters from around the world to this free, two-day vert showcase. The crowd will be blown away with our high-flying action. Come out and join us!"

TICKET INFORMATION

Entry to the Utah State Fairpark and access to "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert" will be FREE to the general public on both days.

About Utah Sports Commission

The Utah Sports Commission was created to be a catalyst for Utah in its Olympic legacy efforts and to help enhance Utah's economy, image, and quality of life through the attraction, promotion, and development of national and international sports. Since the 2002 Olympics and Paralympics, the Utah Sports Commission has attracted nearly 900 major events to the state. The Sports Commission works closely with communities, sports entities, and organizations to provide event services ranging from the bid process, on-site logistics, volunteer coordination, sponsorships and promotional opportunities, and other related services. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 business league and Utah Sports Commission Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3 charitable organization, is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees consisting of statewide sports, business, community, and government leaders. For more information, visit www.utahsportscommission.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Tony Hawk Inc.

After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk's foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly.

