Therap Services introduces a new Biometric Authentication feature in its Mobile Applications which includes Verification Options such as Fingerprints and Face Identification for Secure Real-Time Service Documentation in HCBS and LTSS Settings

Therap Services introduces a new Biometric Authentication feature in its Mobile Applications which includes Verification Options such as Fingerprints and Face Identification for Secure Real-Time Service Documentation in HCBS and LTSS Settings

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solutions for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and broader human services settings, introduces a new Biometric Authentication feature for Therap iOS and Android Mobile Applications. This new feature allows users to log into the Therap Mobile App by verifying their fingerprints or face identity instead of having to type in their login credentials. This feature adds an additional layer of security while assisting users to swiftly gain access into the Therap system and ensures that their privacy remains secure at all times.

The Biometric Authentication feature allows Therap users to choose between logging into the software manually and using one of the biometric authentication options. To activate this Biometric Authentication feature, users will need to enable the required options within their Therap web and mobile applications and complete all the necessary steps for setup. Additionally, users will need to have biometric authentication enabled natively on their phone which means that they will need to have fingerprint or face recognition already configured on their phone. Users will need to verify their fingerprints by touching the fingerprint sensor on their phone. Alternatively, users may choose to verify their face identity by looking at their device's screen (front camera).

Therap Mobile Applications provide real-time service documentation in HCBS and LTSS settings. Therap's mobile app features allow professionals in the Human Services field to view data recorded remotely at the point-of-service, from various locations. This connects members of the team in an agency to the data collection, improving the quality of service. Service providers can enter progress notes, communicate with the broader team, enter goals and services, and record medication administration using the app. Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) is available in the mobile app for providers to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements, providing accountable and verifiable service delivery.

For more information on Therap Mobile Applications Solutions, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/mobile-apps/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services