EOS Worldwide Announces Official Launch of EOS One™ Software

The EOS-Owned Software Will Serve as Flagship Software for All Companies Running on EOS.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide announced it will officially launch its EOS One™ Software on September 12. EOS One Software is the all-in-one solution for businesses running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®).

EOS is a set of simple concepts and practical tools used by entrepreneurs to clarify, simplify and achieve their visions for business success.

EOS One Software will be the only official software for companies using EOS Tools and running on EOS. It will also become the future home of additional EOS brand support, including training solutions, community networking, access to EOS events, and important added value opportunities.

"After extensive beta testing, we're excited to release this flagship software solution for companies running on EOS," said Mark O'Donnell, Visionary and CEO at EOS Worldwide. "Our goal is to provide solutions that help entrepreneurs get everything they want from their businesses. Combining EOS One Software with the expertise of an EOS Implementer® brings together the ultimate duo for strengthening our EOS client's businesses."

EOS Worldwide will no longer maintain outside licensed software partners and will help companies transition from other software to EOS One Software by immediately offering turnkey support with account setup, data transfer, company rollout and training.

In addition, they will offer free trial periods of the live version of EOS One Software to new users and current beta testers, as well as companies transitioning from other software solutions. This includes at least 6 months of free, unlimited use of the software when companies actively work with an accredited EOS Implementer.

For more information or to sign up, visit eosone.com .

About EOS

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

