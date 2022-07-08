New Rally House Store Unveiled in Bloomington, IN

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has been aiming to expand its presence in Indiana over the past several months, hoping to give more fans access to all this prestigious family-owned sports and merchandise retailer offers. Now, the state is welcoming its sixth store to Bloomington, IN - Rally House College Mall. At this new store inside College Mall, fans will enjoy an ever-growing selection of local apparel and team gear for favorites like the Hoosiers, Colts, and more.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House is thrilled to take the company just south of the Indianapolis area. "Bloomington is home to many loyal Hoosiers fans, and they're going to love the Indiana University gear we have to offer at Rally House College Mall," describes District Manager Ashley Beard. "Our team can't wait to help all these fans gear up and pair their Hoosiers merch with even more sports apparel and Indiana-inspired products!"

An immense selection of trusted brands is available at Rally House College Mall, ensuring quality and longevity with each purchase. Patrons will find an array of options from New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, and many more prominent brands. Many collegiate and professional teams are also in stock, like the Indiana University Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, and Indiana Pacers.

While this area has numerous popular sports teams, there are also various beloved businesses and themes that residents and visitors enjoy supporting. Thankfully, Rally House College Mall also keeps an extensive selection of local apparel, accessories, and gifts in stock, including outstanding options from RALLY Brand™.

When stopping into Rally House College Mall, visitors can expect nothing but the best customer service and a fun shopping environment. Plus, a broad assortment of merchandise is available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

For the most current store news and updates, visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-college-mall or follow Rally House College Mall on Facebook (@RallyCollegeMall) and Rally House Indiana on Instagram (@rallyhouseindy).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

