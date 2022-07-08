Montgomery Preparatory Academy Steps Up for School Choice by offering 25 full scholarships

MONTGOMERY, W.Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 13th Circuit Court of West Virginia ruling against HOPE Scholarship on June 6th, Montgomery Preparatory Academy (MPA) has picked up the torch to support the future of education for West Virginia's youth. MPA's President, Daniel Puder, a longtime youth advocate and Undefeated Professional Mixed Martial Arts Fighter, has committed to fully sponsor students who have already enrolled as well as other students and families who want a chance to take back control of their education. Therefore, MPA will be offering 25 FULL SCHOLARSHIPS for families for students grades 6-12 who would like an alternative to public schooling. MPA is determined to set a new standard in education for our state by offering a unique private school option that is Global Cognia/SACS/CASI Accredited.

Although this injunction is an obstacle, this is also an opportunity for families throughout West Virginia to stand united for school choice and remove the stigma that private schools are only for the wealthy. The past two years, today's youth are emerging from the largest worldwide pandemic which has been extremely detrimental to their learning progress and has created mental health issues. MPA wants to provide an educational option to the youth of West Virginia despite the egregious injunction imposed by the Judge on the HOPE scholarship. This injunction will negatively affect the education of thousands of West Virginia youths if it is carried out. Daniel Puder is determined to change the system and create an option that best serves students and families. His personal experience in school of being labeled as learning disabled and bullied is what drives him. This HOPE scholarship is providing great hope for families, and we are committed to the future of education in the great state of West Virginia. We will be opening the doors of Montgomery Prep Academy with or without the HOPE scholarship funding August 22, 2022.

We encourage families to contact us for more information to get their student(s) enrolled for this coming school year!

"This injunction saddens me, and our team is committed to supporting the families of West Virginia." ~Daniel Puder

View original content:

SOURCE My Life My Power World Inc.