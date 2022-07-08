Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

