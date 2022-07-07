SupplyLogic & WebbMason Marketing Merge to Form Leading, Comprehensive Marketing Solutions Organization

The expanded capabilities of the combined company make it easier for businesses to achieve their best outcomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyLogic and WebbMason Marketing announced today that they have reached an agreement to merge the two entities. Combining the brands provides an unmatched portfolio of tech-enabled marketing services and solutions for print, digital, point of sale and branded merchandise program execution. WebbMason's creative and omni-channel solutions combined with SupplyLogic's technology, supply chain and execution capabilities offer businesses end-to-end national and local marketing execution that produces greater reach and revenue. Effective immediately, Phil Schoonmaker, CEO, will lead the combined entity, which will be named SupplyLogic WebbMason.

"I am excited to lead the company through this next step in our journey. This merger with WebbMason Marketing creates greater opportunities for our people, clients, and partners. By combining our solutions, we can solve the entire spectrum of marketing challenges from creative strategy through distribution. My top priorities are to provide a culture of inclusion and growth for our people and to be an innovative partner for our clients. I am looking forward to leading the company through this transformation and know that together, we will achieve great things."

- Phil Schoonmaker | CEO, SupplyLogic WebbMason

"The opportunity to combine two organizations with complimentary expertise is very exciting. SupplyLogic has proven they are the premier managed services provider in the US. WebbMason Marketing has been helping marketers succeed using technology and creative solutions for over 30 years. Together we cover the spectrum of what today's marketers are looking for. And we both have a client first culture."

- Doug Traxler | Former CEO, WebbMason Marketing and active Advisory Board Member, SupplyLogic WebbMason

About SupplyLogic

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, SupplyLogic is a leader in technology-enabled managed services for complex brands, optimizing marketing effectiveness and procurement of the print, point of sale and branded merchandise categories. SupplyLogic is dedicated to helping organizations find more time and resources to strengthen their business.

For more information, please visit SupplyLogic's website at www.supplylogic.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplylogic/

About WebbMason Marketing

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, WebbMason Marketing is a leading full-service marketing firm focused on helping activate brands at the local level through engaging content, material and merchandise — providing upstream strategy, creative services and technology, connected to downstream production and distribution, both physical and digital.

For more information, please visit WebbMason's website at www.webbmason.com and on LinkedIn at (99+) WebbMason Marketing: Overview | LinkedIn

