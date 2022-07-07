SodaStream Adds to Flavor Portfolio with NEW bubly bounce™ Drops

The Leading Sparkling Water Brand Continues its bubly Partnership with the Launch of New Caffeinated Flavor Drops

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two beloved sparkling water brands are joining forces yet again. Today, SodaStream and bubly are bringing consumers a new way to enjoy the bubly bounce™ flavors they love from the comfort of home. bubly bounce™ for SodaStream is now available to purchase in three flavors: Triple Berry, Citrus Cherry and Blueberry Pomegranate. The drops, with 19mg of caffeine, no calories and no sweeteners, can be used to kickstart your day or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Crafting your own bubly bounce™ for SodaStream beverage at home could not be easier; simply turn regular tap water into sparkling water at the touch of a button using one of SodaStream's sparkling water makers. Follow that by adding bubly bounce™ drops for a refreshing essence of fruit flavor and a small burst of caffeine.

Made of glass, the ecofriendly bubly bounce™ bottle yields up to twelve liters (equivalent to 33 cans) of flavored sparkling water when made according to instructions. bubly bounce™ drops for SodaStream include 19mg of caffeine per 12 fluid ounce serving.

"We are elated to continue our successful relationship with bubly by launching bubly bounce™ drops for SodaStream," said Mark Fenton, General Manager at SodaStream US. "Here at SodaStream, we are always ideating new, convenient, and sustainable ways to bring beverages people love directly to their home. We hope this new launch awakens your tastebuds and adds some pep to your day."

In addition to new additions to their flavor portfolio, SodaStream has made advancements on the technology behind their industry-leading sparkling water makers. The Terra and the Art, the newest additions to the SodaStream line-up, feature Quick Connect technology. This first of its kind feature allows the CO2 canister to lock into place with one easy click. The new advancement brings better functionality to the user experience and eases preparation for at-home beverage making.

Starting today, bubly bounce™ drops for SodaStream are now available at SodaStream.com for $5.99 each. The product will also be available at participating retailers nationwide beginning next month.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About bubly

bubly is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly sparkling water features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. bubly sparkling water is available in fifteen bright flavors.

