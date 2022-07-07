One-of-a-Kind Music Multiplex in Georgia Set to Be Industry Game Changer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new All-in-one music production and entertainment center is opening its doors in metro Atlanta. The unprecedented media complex is the brainchild of Emerald Nation Entertainment label heads Lamar and Kimberly Robinson, who just announced the official Grand Opening date set for August 6th, 2022. "We created this Entertainment Multiplex to be a mecca for new and established recording artists from Atlanta as well as world-wide," the Robinsons explained.

Emerald Nation Entertainment LLC (PRNewswire)

With an established track record of veteran music producers and music industry executives, Emerald Nation has also recently expanded its industry prowess, by partnering with Sony Music's celebrated New York-based label "The Orchard", which will serve as the exclusive distributor for Emerald Nation's global releases.

With multiple write-ups in Billboard, and other top outlets, Emerald Nation has implanted its indelible mark in the world of music and entertainment, with new Hip-Hop and R&B recording acts such as "Bobby Zepplin", "G-wiz" and legendary Rap performer "Big Gooch" of the T.R.U Stone Family, whom of which stream over 75k plays weekly as a collective, on global services such as Spotify, Tidal & Apple Music.

Emerald Nation Entertainment has established a multi-faceted "A' La Carte" Media Compound in the city of Alpharetta, Georgia unrivaled by its predecessors. This Universal Media Center encompasses:

A full-scale luxurious entertainment facility

A State-of-the-Art recording studio with accomplished in-house engineers

A sprawling "Green Room" designed to film Music Videos and Photoshoots

An enormous "Live" Performance area & Dance Studio and Rehearsal space

A comprehensive Video Podcasting Studio and multifarious meeting room space

An on-site Barbershop with professional stylists full-service Bar & Grill

A luxurious Cinema infused lounge area

When asked to comment on the future of their multi-plex and global distribution company, label heads Lamar and Kimberly stated, "We're not only establishing a nation-wide network of recording artists and producers, but we've also found a unique way to inspire creatives to achieve their complete potential in a relaxing and user-friendly environment."

Emerald Nation Entertainment has also ensured its success by staffing prestigious executives such as VP of Distribution, Grant Baker, the nephew of legendary Jazz Singer/Songwriter Oscar Brown Jr., who's also worked with Bravo TV's Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss from the multi-platinum group Xscape, as well as international recording artist Akon and more. Also, under the tutelage of iconic music producer Mike Powell, credited for his work with 8-time Grammy Award Winning singer Anita Baker, label head Lamar Robinson served as an apprentice & understudy.

Media Contact:

Lamar or Kim Robinson

Phone: 678-587-5488

Email: emeraldexecutive@emeraldnationent.com

Website: www.emeraldnationent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emerald Nation Entertainment LLC