Leading Air Quality Home Appliances Brand, AIRMATE, Offers Lowest Ever Prices Ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day Sale Starts as Early as July 7, Save Big on all AIRMATE Products

SEATTLE, July 07, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading air quality enhancement home appliances brand, AIRMATE, is all set to offer amazing discounts ahead of Prime Day, Amazon's highly anticipated two-day shopping bonanza for Prime members that will kick off on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Customers can start saving on AIRMATE's top-rated fans and air purifiers as early as July 7, just in time to beat the summer heat.

Save Big on Innovative Technology for Refreshingly Pure & Cool Air

The AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier is available at a price of $279.00, a 39% discount on its original price of $459.99.

This sleek fan traps up to 99.9% of indoor air pollution, including pet dander, dust, pollen, allergens, and other fine particles down to 0.3 microns in size. The built-in AIRMATE HEPA Air Purifier filters air 5x per hour, while the active carbon filter reduces formaldehyde and other household odors. You can choose from 5 modes and 24-speed levels for personalized cooling.

The AIRMATE Tower Fan, is available at a price of $53.00, a 60% discount on its original price of $139.99.

This oscillating fan provides fresh air without rotating blades, and is safe for homes with children and pets. It provides a well-dispersed gentle breeze instead of jet-focused air flow and covers up to 590 sq.ft. The AI Smart Wind feature helps adjust fan speed according to room temperature. Compact and portable, you can easily carry it to your bedroom, study, or office.

The AIRMATE Circulator Table Fan, is available at a price of $59.00, a 55% discount on its original price of $129.99.

This personal portable fan features a unique ventilation channel to control and generate a stronger, straighter, and more precise airflow. You can feel the power of this desk fan from up to 22 feet away; the maximum wind speed is 13 ft/s. It can be used both with an air conditioner in summer and a heater in winter to quickly balance the temperature in the room.

Save big ahead of Amazon Prime Day! AIRMATE is fulfilling its vision of bringing clean and healthy air to every home while increasing cooling and comfort this summer at unbeatable prices.

About AIRMATE

Founded in 1973, AIRMATE has long focused on air quality improvement household appliances, especially manufacturing and exporting electric fans. True to its brand spirit of "AIRMATE for You", the company aims to bring clean air and healthier lifestyles to every home. The company's global presence spans 80 countries and 5 continents.

For more information visit

Official site: https://www.airmate.sg/pages/about-us

Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/AIRMATE/page/813D7698-6293-4978-B681-785861A844C7?ref_=ast_bln

