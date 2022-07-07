Joshua Pearl, Investment Banking Book Author and Hickory Lane Founder to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Joshua Pearl, Co-author of Investment Banking: Valuation, LBOs, M&A, and IPOs and The Little Book of Investing Like the Pros and Founder of Hickory Lane Capital Management will participate in the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. He will be joined by co-authors Joshua Rosenbaum and Joseph Gasparro alongside publisher Wiley, partners from Nasdaq, Latham & Watkins, Datasite, and Altrum, and key book contributors.

The event marks the celebration of the book publications and collaborations with Nasdaq, the leading U.S. exchange and technology provider for IPOs and new listings; global law firm Latham & Watkins, the #1 IPO adviser and #1 public M&A adviser; Datasite, the #1 provider in M&A lifecycle software, and Altrum, the global leader in custom deal toys and financial tombstones.

"It's an incredible honor to be granted this opportunity by Nasdaq," said Mr. Pearl. "I am thrilled to share this moment with my co-authors, publisher, and partners and so pleased that our books have helped numerous individuals land their dream jobs in investment banking and corporate finance."

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When: July 7, 2022 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

(646) 483-6960

Sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/nasdaq

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit Instagram page: http://instagram.com/nasdaq

About Joshua Pearl :

JOSHUA PEARL is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Hickory Lane Capital Management, a long/short equity asset manager. From 2011-2020, he served as a Managing Director and Partner at Brahman Capital. Previously, he structured high yield financings, leveraged buyouts, and restructurings as a Director at UBS Investment Bank. Prior to UBS, he was an investment banker at Moelis & Company and Deutsche Bank. He received his BS in Business from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He is also the co-author of Investment Banking: Valuation, LBOs, M&A, and IPOs and The Little Book of Investing Like the Pros.

View original content:

SOURCE Hickory Lane Capital Management LP