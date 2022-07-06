TKO Miller Advises Curtis Learning, LLC on its Sale to Renovus Capital Partners

MILWAUKEE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Curtis Learning, LLC, an outsourced scientific education and training provider, to Renovus Capital Partners. Jon Curtis, the Company's founder, and other senior management team members will retain significant ownership in Curtis Learning. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About Curtis Learning

Founded in 2009, Curtis Learning has established itself as one of the nation's premier scientific training agencies. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Curtis Learning is a scientific education and training provider to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The Company designs and develops customized programs to educate and train sales teams, medical science liaisons, clinical nurse educators, patient services professionals, and pre-commercial teams on the science behind the world's most complex medical treatments across all phases of the product launch continuum, including pre-approval preparation, market introduction, and growth and label expansion. Curtis Learning also develops educational resources for healthcare providers and patients. For more information, please visit www.curtislearning.com

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 20 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. For more information, please visit www.renovuscapital.com

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller