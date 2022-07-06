SmartX Recognized as 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in APAC for HCI Software

BEIJING, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartX, a modern IT infrastructure innovator, announced that it was recognized as Asia/Pacific Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. This is the 2nd year that SmartX has been named an APAC Customers' Choice in this field.

"Being recognized as a 2022 APAC Customers' Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for us is the reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class products and customer services," said Yinan Ku, CMO of SmartX. "We will continue to innovate for the purpose of making IT simple for our customers and modernizing the IT infrastructure."

This recognition is based on feedback and ratings from 80 verified end-user professionals with experience with SmartX products in the 18-month period ending on 28 February 2022. Overall, SmartX rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 97% of reviewers saying they would recommend SmartX products.

SmartX has received 123 reviews since the market began to be tracked within the Gartner Peer Insights platform and holds an average score of 4.9 out of 5 as of 5 May 2022.

SmartX customers said:

Stable And Reliable Products & Professional And Efficient Services

1. The product provides production-ready capability in terms of performance and stability. We have used it for almost a year and have not had any problems. This has strengthened our confidence in scaling up its use in our production environment. 2. Because we are using it in a production environment, SmartX's proactive inspection services have enabled us to keep track of the status and prevent the risk of the hyper-converged cluster and provided guarantee for the stable operation of the production environment. 3. Our system changes usually take place during nighttime when we are not at work. No matter how late it is, SmartX's service engineers can always give us a timely response and provide solutions to our problems.

- IT manager in banking industry

More customer reviews on SmartX are available here .

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. Now it covers 425 software and services markets, generating 450,000 reviews on more than 18,000 products.

View original content:

SOURCE SmartX Inc.