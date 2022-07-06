Prestigious Broadway Rising Stars Event Selects AMDA College Graduates to Perform in New York City on July 18, 2022

AMDA College of the Performing Arts Sends Six Recent Graduates to The Town Hall in New York City for the First Broadway Rising Stars Event in Three Years.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA graduates Lily Arriaga, Jared Goodwin, Hannah Faith Marshall, Isaiah Mayhew, Erika Nicole Mesa, and Henry O'Connell will be participating in this national showcase of the Top Musical Theatre students on Monday, July 18, 2022 at The Town Hall in New York City.

Broadway Rising Stars is a prestigious national showcase that introduces New York audiences to the next generation of emerging talent from the most acclaimed performing arts institutions in higher education. AMDA students study under renowned faculty in a creative, inspiring, and inclusive environment. Their experience within AMDA's premier performing arts training has given the six selected students the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a venue where past AMDA participants landed top billing in various Broadway shows including: Hamilton, The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, and Les Misérables.

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy), Jason Derulo (Multi-platinum recording artist), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Justice League, Women of the Movement), Caissie Levy (Broadway's Frozen, Caroline, or Change, Wicked), Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek, The Magicians, Peacemaker), J. Elaine Marcos (Broadway's A Chorus Line, Annie, The Wedding Singer), Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, A Star Is Born, In the Heights film adaptation), and Kyle Scatliffe (Broadway's Hamilton, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Color Purple).

