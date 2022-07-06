John Soules Foods Wins Esteemed "Processor of the Year" Award

John Soules Foods Soars to New Heights While Persevering Through the Pandemic.

TYLER, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On pace for a third straight year of 20%+ sales growth, John Soules Foods has been recognized as The National Provisioner's 2022 Processor of the Year. This award is given to businesses that exhibit leadership in food manufacturing while demonstrating incredible growth and customer-driven innovation. John Soules Foods is honored to be among the impressive list of past meat and poultry industry recipients.

John Soules Foods Logo (PRNewswire)

John Soules Foods has been recognized as The National Provisioner's 2022 Processor of the Year.

"At John Soules Foods, we're proud to make food that people enjoy eating, both in restaurants and at home. Although we've faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, the support of our loyal customers carried us through. We are humbled and grateful to be selected as The National Provisioner's Processor of the Year." – John Soules Jr., Co-CEO.

While other companies have struggled to maintain business continuity during the pandemic, John Soules Foods rose to the challenge, opening a new processing facility in Valley, Ala. This state-of-the-art facility features advanced food safety processes, high-speed production lines, automated packaging equipment, and stainless-steel construction throughout. This initial expansion increased the company's production potential by nearly 50%.

John Soules Foods has also accelerated its innovation efforts with new product flavors, product forms, and licensing partnerships. The new AmaZings™ bone-in chicken thighs are one such innovation. Following a promising spring test market launch, they will be more widely available this summer in flavors like Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and Buffalo.

John Soules Foods offers a variety of fully cooked chicken and beef items at Grocery, Mass and Club retailers nationwide. Find your closest retailer here. In addition, their fully cooked and ready-to-cook items are widely stocked at foodservice distributors nationwide.

About John Soules Foods

John Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products, including being the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. They are proud to serve their customers and consumers with a broad portfolio of great tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail, foodservice distributors, and restaurants. For more information about John Soules Foods and their products, visit www.johnsoulesfoods.com.

