99 Great Ways to Beat Inflation!

AARP Bulletin's Annual Money-Saving Guide Gives Fresh Ways To Cut Gas Costs, Utility Bills, Food Spending, Travel Expenses And More – Customized For These Times

PLUS: A Q&A with Actor Ice-T; Overcoming Sleep Anxiety; The Truth About Job Listing Websites; How to Buy Your First Electric Car; and Much More

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP's "99 Great Ways to Save" returns with a brand-new collection of tips to help readers save money during this period of record-setting price hikes. With inflation hitting budgets, shoppers are looking for clever ways to cut costs wherever they can. This month, AARP Bulletin's personal finance experts once again share their best tips and tricks to help people get ahead of skyrocketing prices before they arrive at the checkout counter.

In this special July/August issue, learn about:

How you can save on gas by improving the efficiency of your car – and how to negotiate the best price if you plan to sell

Grocery store hacks to reduce the costs of essential food items

What you can do before you reach the online payment page to snag the best deal

And much more!

Also in this month's issue of the Bulletin:

Your Health

Overcoming Sleep Anxiety: Do you frequently have trouble getting a full night's rest? You might be experiencing sleep anxiety: worrying about falling asleep to the point that it keeps you awake! According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, about a third of Americans suffer from periodic insomnia, and anxiety might be making it worse. Read this month's "Your Health" issue to learn how insomnia can develop as we age and how the experts say you can manage it.

Fraud Watch

Beware Crypto Crooks: In the world of fraud, getting victims to pay via cryptocurrencies is increasingly popular, despite their volatility. Not only is cryptocurrency usually untraceable once transferred; many Americans also lack the understanding of how it works. This makes the use of cryptocurrency ideal for scammers and risky for everyday people. In this month's issue our Fraud Watch Experts provide real stories from people who have experienced cryptocurrency scams.

Your Money

The Scoop on Internet Job Boards: They've been around for decades, but job-posting websites likely have evolved since you last looked at one: they've become bigger, more customizable, with more services; several popular services are also owned now by the same company. Read this month's issue for tips and tricks from a career advisor to use these sites the best way to find the perfect job for you.

Your Life

Is Now the Time To Buy An Electric Car? : With gas prices soaring nationally, it's natural that car owners are considering making the switch to electric. Many manufacturers have entered the electric vehicle market, making them much more commonplace than they were just a few years ago. In this month's "Your Life" issue, our experts provide you with various facts about electric cars for you to consider when purchasing your next vehicle.

Q&A with Actor and Rapper Ice-T: Ice-T, 64, lets readers in on his journey from a street hustler to a rap icon to now being a 'Law & Order' star. "Small decisions change the trajectory of your life," he says in an exclusive interview with AARP Bulletin. Will Ice-T continue making music? Will he continue to star on SVU? Find out in this month's Q&A.

