Immunovia: CPT PLA Code for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test approved

LUND, Sweden, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: IMMNOV) announced, that Immunovia, Inc., its American subsidiary, has recently received approval for a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code from the American Medical Association (AMA) for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test. The code will be effective on October 1, 2022. Immunovia is currently in process with the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish payment for IMMray™ PanCan-d with this PLA code which will be included in the 2023 CMS Clinical Lab Fee Schedule.

"We are very pleased that the AMA has approved a unique CPT PLA code for our IMMray™ PanCan-d test. This is an important step in our ongoing efforts to secure reimbursement for our test," says Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia AB.

The CPT codes offer doctors and health care professionals a uniform language for coding medical services and procedures. It is the most widely accepted medical nomenclature used in the US to report physician and healthcare professional services including laboratory tests under public and private health insurance programs.

PLA Codes are an addition to the CPT code set approved by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel. They are alpha-numeric CPT codes with a corresponding descriptor for laboratories or manufacturers that want to identify their test more specifically.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

