Biomica to Present at the Microbiome Connect Europe 2022

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago

REHOVOT, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at Microbiome Connect Europe taking place between July 6-7, 2022, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Annual Microbiome Connect Europe is dedicated to showcasing the leading drug development and consumer product platforms applying live microbial consortia, engineered microbes, and microbial-derived metabolites for therapeutic and health applications in patients and consumers.

In attendance will be Dr. Shiri Meshner, VP R&D at Biomica, who will be presenting both on behalf of the Company and as part of a panel at the conference.

On July 6, 2022, Dr. Meshner will be part of a panel entitled, Gut Microbiota-Mediated Modulation of Cancer Progression and Therapy Efficacy, which is scheduled for 11:30am CET.

On July 7, 2022, at 3:45pm CET, Dr. Meshner will be providing an overview and recent updates on Biomica's BMC128 in a talk entitled, BMC128 - A rationally designed live bacterial consortium for the potentiation of immune checkpoint therapy in solid tumors.

Dr. Meshner will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and those interested should be in touch with the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

