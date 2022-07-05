Arcline Investment Management Completes Acquisition of Omega Engineering Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Omega Engineering Inc. ("Omega" or the "Company") from Spectris plc (LSE: SXS). Omega is a leading provider of sensing, control, and monitoring technologies and has joined the Dwyer Group of companies ("Dwyer"), an Arcline portfolio company.

Founded in 1962, Omega is an established global leader in the technical marketplace, offering more than 100,000 state-of-the-art products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity. Omega also offers a complete line of data acquisition, heating, and custom-engineered products. Omega's business is fully integrated, with in-house design and engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities facilitating made-to-order products at attractive lead times, positioning the Company as a technology partner of choice to process engineers worldwide.

"As a global leader in sensing and instrumentation technologies, Omega is a logical, complementary addition to the Dwyer Group of companies," Arcline commented. "Omega brings temperature sensing technology leadership as well as an innovative set of IIOT solutions, which have wide-ranging applications for Dwyer Group's existing sensing and instrumentation portfolio. Together, the combined businesses offer customers the broadest portfolio of highly configurable temperature, pressure, flow, and level solutions for critical environment and automation applications."

EC M&A served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About the Dwyer Group of Companies

The Dwyer Group of companies consists of a series of companies and brands including Dwyer Instruments, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity and UFM. Dwyer is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IEQ, building automation, process and environmental markets. Founded in 1931, Dwyer is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe and Australia. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

