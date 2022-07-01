Trulieve Opening Morgantown, WV Medical Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of a new medical dispensary in Morgantown-Granville, WV. Located at 525 Granville Square, the doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Located at 525 Granville Square, the doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The 5,100 square-foot dispensary is situated in a highly trafficked area of Morgantown, adjacent to University Town Center and within the Granville Square Shops outlet mall. The Company's fifth retail location in West Virginia will be open seven days a week from 10am – 6pm and features enhanced visual elements and robust product offerings.

Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, July 9 throughout the day to include partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"In the past year, West Virginia's medical cannabis program has added nearly 10,000 patients, and we are thrilled to serve this flourishing community through our newest location," said Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "Trulieve's growing retail footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients. We look forward to supporting our patients throughout their cannabis journey and strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, TruFlower and more.

Last November , Trulieve opened West Virginia's first dispensary and has since expanded its store hours to welcome patients seven days a week. This will be Trulieve's second location in Morgantown. The Company has already opened three new dispensaries in the state this year, with plans to open four additional dispensary locations by the end of the year in Milton, Hurricane, Huntington and Belle.

For more information on store locations, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

