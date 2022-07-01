S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second quarter 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:





What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 21, 2022 Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com How: Live over the Internet





To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2022 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 45770.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday,

July 21, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com . Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

