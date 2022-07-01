InventHelp Presents Multidirectional Measuring Device (JMC-2316)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ""I thought of this while watching my wife try to hang pictures over the windows in our home," said the inventor from Liberty, Texas. "I wanted to create a device that assists in finding the center point when handing décor in a home."

He invented THE CENTER TAPE that helps take the guesswork out of centering projects or home decorating jobs where an exact center is required. This would provide a center point for marking a location to place or hang an item with the assistance of an LED light beam. It would eliminate the need to use a standard tape measure, multiple tools or math in order to locate the center point. Additionally, the device could save contractors time and money and locate the center point in a safe manner.

