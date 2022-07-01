Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Burgers make Artichokes the star of barbecues

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially here, which means more time spent outdoors with good company, good food, and a good hot grill. Spend time this summer with a game-changer in the kitchen and on the grill: Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Burgers.

Get Ready for Some Summer Grillin' with the Newest Vedge in Town (PRNewswire)

Cutting Vedge celebrates plant-based at its roots with deliciously chef-crafted foods that star the Artichoke and are loaded with flavor and key nutrients. The product line is a clean recipe and powered by Reese Artichokes, the #1 ingredient, giving summer veggie burgers a fuller, richer taste and a hearty texture.

Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Burgers are great on the grill, delivering a lightly crisp crust and amazing flavor, thanks to a unique mix of artichokes, spinach, quinoa and chickpeas. Our recipe is proud to be non-GMO, free from soy, gluten, and dairy and a good source of protein and iron. Our grill-ready burgers are incredibly versatile. Go classic with traditional toppings or layer on goat cheese and fig jam for a sweet and savory burger. To get really creative try swapping the classic burger bun for lengthwise-cut avocado or papaya slices. So grab your family and friends and fire up the grill with Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Burgers.

Rediscover veggies through unique culinary twists on traditional favorites with Cutting Vedge. Cheers to the Artichoke and bringing veggies to the center of your plate!

To learn more about Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Burgers and other Cutting Vedge products, visit: https://cuttingvedge.com/product/veggie-forward-burgers/ . Check out www.cuttingvedge.com or @CUTTING.VEDGE on Instagram for more information on Cutting Vedge.

About World Finer Foods

World Finer Foods, a leading company of more than 1,000 owned and third-party premium food, beverage and personal care products, is a pioneer in marketing and selling both domestic and international products to American consumers, with roots dating back to the 1940's and the creation of what would become a new market segment: specialty food. From household and traditional favorites to trendsetting health-conscious and global flavors, World Finer Foods offers consumers options for every taste and lifestyle, and provides their clients with a team of dedicated best-in-class sales, marketing and logistical experts to grow their brands. For more information on World Finer Foods, visit: www.worldfiner.com .

