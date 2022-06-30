Passive House Network Honors Boston's Winthrop Center with Passive House Trailblazer Award

Inaugural Award Recognizes Industry Leading Winthrop Center as a Global Model for Energy Efficient Office Buildings

BOSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, The Passive House Network honored developer MP Boston with the 2022 Passive House Trailblazer award for the development of Winthrop Center. The forthcoming 691-foot, mixed-use tower in the heart of Boston contains 812,000 square feet of office space built to rigorous Passive House standards, setting a new global standard for building performance and energy conservation. Upon completion in 2023, Winthrop Center will be the largest Passive House office building in the world, modeling the most energy efficient solution for large scale buildings and leading the industry into the future.

"Passive House is the route to zero operational carbon, which is why Winthrop Center is a globally important building. MP Boston is paving the path for developers searching for more energy-efficient solutions and for cities and states trying to meet carbon reduction goals," said Passive House Network Board Chair, Craig Stevenson.

A typical Class A building in Boston's existing stock uses 150% more energy, and existing LEED Platinum buildings in Boston use 60% more energy than Winthrop Center's office space is expected to use once completed. Winthrop Center's energy efficient design advances Boston's climate change mitigation efforts. If the reduction in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions resulting from Winthrop Center's Passive House design were applied to existing building stock in Boston, the City would save 3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. This savings would drive City emissions from 6.4 million tons of CO2 to 3.4 million tons of CO2, a full 10-12 years ahead of the City's goal.

"With Class A office space expected to expand by billions of square feet between now and 2050, application of Passive House cannot come soon enough or spread fast enough in this ongoing fight against climate change," said Stevenson. "MP Boston is a true trailblazer for employing Passive House methods at a size and scale that has never been done before."

Uniquely integrating health and wellness, sustainability and technology, Winthrop Center will deliver 812,000 square feet of Global Class A office space and 510,000 square feet of residential space, including 321 luxury residences to the center of Boston. Designed by Handel Architects, in collaboration with SOCOTEC and Steven Winters & Associates, Winthrop Center's office space is a pilot project for Passive House development, representing the first time a developer has applied the Passive House approach to a building of this size, scale, and typology.

Winthrop Center is the most energy efficient large-scale building ever built in a cold climate, where the Passive House application is critically important because Passive House dramatically lowers heating demand. The building incorporates a well-insulated building façade, air-tight exterior envelope, and advanced energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system for its office space. In addition to eliminating heating and cooling inefficiencies, this integrated system allows the building to deliver better managed and higher quality air, positively impacting employee health, productivity, and sense of well-being.

"We are honored to receive the Passive House Trailblazer Award and are proud that Winthrop Center is at the forefront of this exciting movement of energy efficient buildings providing climate change solutions," said MP Boston's Director of Sustainable Development, Brad Mahoney. "Passive House plays a market moving role and the overall success of Winthrop Center will help drive further innovation and change in the industry. We're already seeing tenants enthusiastically embrace this building standard, eager to walk hand in hand with us in this shared vision for a more sustainable future."

About MP Boston

MP Boston is the local arm of the internationally recognized Millennium Partners. Founded over 20 years ago and firmly rooted in the heart of New England, MP Boston has long been a leader in residential real estate and has a strong history in revitalizing Boston neighborhoods and delivering exceptional occupant experiences.

Winthrop Center marks the latest transformational project for MP Boston. Integrating health and wellness, sustainability, and technology in building design, Winthrop Center is fueled by MP Boston's commitment to Boston and vision for the $1.30 billion-dollar mixed-use development that will set a new global standard for building performance and energy conservation. For more information, please visit https://mpbos.com/.

About Passive House Network

The Passive House Network (PHN), formerly known as NAPHN, is a 501(c)3 that provides Passive House high-performance building education and resources to professionals across the U.S. that transform how they think and work with buildings. PHN provides professionals a complete skill set to reliably produce new and renovated buildings that use dramatically less energy for effective and affordable climate action.

