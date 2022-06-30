OppZo Raises $260M in Funding to Drive Capital to Distressed Communities

Funding backed by Arcadia Funds

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OppZo, Inc. a mission driven financial technology company focused on unlocking access to capital for small and medium sized businesses, announces over $260M in debt and equity funding. The equity portion of the funding, worth $5M, was led by Arcadia Funds, LLC. The debt portion of the funding, worth $255M, was led by Arcadia Funds.

Leveraging OppZo's proprietary AI-driven origination and servicing platform, SMBs focused on government contracting can finally access working capital in a cost-effective and operationally efficient way. OppZo is assisting in the revitalization of distressed communities across the United States by offering a new transformative impact asset class to institutional investors. OppZo's platform provides institutional investors with the opportunity to gain an attractive risk-adjusted return that has a positive and sustainable social and economic impact on the funded communities.

"We built OppZo with one mission in mind: to help build thriving communities," said Warren Reed, Co-Founder & CEO, OppZo. "Every business owner needs access to capital on terms that are fair and affordable. We understand first hand the impacts of disparity in funding, and we're delivering the optimal solution to the market."

"Our top priority is supporting the communities we serve and seeing them thrive, '' said Randy Garrett, Co-Founder & President, OppZo. "We are building an ecosystem that drives both public and private capital to businesses in these distressed communities, and we do so by focusing on building relationships and understanding first."

The funding from Arcadia Funds will enable OppZo to continue connecting small businesses to public and private capital sources, so they can grow their business, ultimately creating jobs.

"OppZo is solving the conundrum the financial services industry has long faced: how do we pursue impact without sacrificing a sustainable business model?" said Andrew Hallowell, Managing Director at Arcadia Funds, LLC. "Arcadia Funds is proud to welcome OppZo to our portfolio and help achieve its mission of providing access to capital while helping to build a new era of wealth generation for small businesses and distressed communities."

About OppZo

OppZo is a financial technology company that makes affordable asset based working capital loans available to small to medium sized businesses (SMB) in Opportunity Zones, which are economically-distressed areas of the U.S. that investors can earn a tax benefit when they are invested in. OppZo funds SMBs through its investors and balance sheet partners, which offers a new transformative impact asset class to provide investors with a risk-adjusted return that has a positive and sustainable social and economic impact on the communities funded.

About Arcadia Funds, LLC

Arcadia Funds, LLC is a registered investment manager focused on identifying, partnering with and providing balance sheet capital to fintech and specialty finance originators. Since its inception in 2012, Arcadia-advised entities have purchased over $5.5 billion of unsecured consumer loans, secured and unsecured small business loans and secured specialized auto loans. For more information about Arcadia Funds, please visit www.arcadiafunds.com.

