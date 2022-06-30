Hot Dog Council, National Mustard Museum Team Up for 'Sausage + Mustard Pairing Guide' In Time for National Hot Dog Month

Hot Dog Council announces return of Hot Dog Ambassador competition

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Name a better duo … we'll wait.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and the National Mustard Museum joined forces this summer to create the ultimate "Sausage and Mustard Pairing Guide," just in time for July's National Hot Dog Month and Independence Day. July 4th is the single biggest hot dog consumption day of the year as Americans enjoy an estimated 150 million hot dogs, part of a summer where people consume an estimated seven billion hot dogs.

"Mustard and sausages are about as classic a combo as peanut butter and jelly, cheese and crackers, or limes and coconuts," said Eric Mittenthal, President of the NHDSC. "There's a reason why mustard was voted America's No. 1 condiment on hot dogs and sausages."

"The natural pungency of mustard seed combined with the acidic bite of its vinegar base is the perfect offset to the savory richness of meats, from roasts to all cured meats," said Barry Levenson, Founder and Curator of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin. "It is no surprise that the rise of French's Mustard in the early 1900's paralleled the explosive growth of hot dogs in America – no surprise to the German immigrants who in fact started many of our country's mustard and sausage companies, many thriving to this day."

With a combined 400-plus years of culinary experience, 10 accomplished chefs collaborated to match 17 delicious sausage types with 17 of the world's finest mustards. Here are the results.

Pairings ranged from classics like Beef Frankfurters + Yellow Mustard, to more adventurous options like Cajun Brats + Sweet Maple Mustard.

Americans spent more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs and sausages last year in U.S. supermarkets alone, according to the NHDSC. The Council said this pairing guide was specially-crafted so that consumers can get the most out of each bite.

"Our sampling adventure was certainly a culinary celebration and we hope this guide will help make your own celebrations even better," the chefs wrote in the pairing guide.

Additionally, the NHDSC announced the return of the heavily-anticipated Hot Dog Ambassador contest, in which hot dog enthusiasts from around the world will have the opportunity to prove why they belong amongst hot dog royalty.

This year's contest will require participants to post photo(s), video(s) or a combination on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HotDogAmbassador2022, and a convincing caption explaining why you deserve the Ambassadorship.

Aside from bragging rights, winners will receive a $100 giftcard and hot dog SWAG. More details will be posted on the NHDSC website and Facebook + Instagram accounts throughout the month of July. Contact Casey Kammerle with any questions.

Additional hot dog and sausage resources, culture, and fun facts are available at www.hot-dog.org, and more information about the National Mustard Museum is available at www.mustardmuseum.org.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council: Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About the National Mustard Museum: The National Mustard Museum collection has grown to more than 6,500 mustards from all 50 United States and over 70 countries, along with hundreds of items of mustard memorabilia. On display is the exquisite Gibbons Collection of sterling silver and porcelain mustard pots (above), antique tins & jars, vintage advertisements, as well as information on the history of mustard, how it is grown & produced, and its nutritional properties and medical history. Located in bustling downtown Middleton, Wisconsin, just outside Madison, it is truly a shining temple to the undisputed 'King of Condiments.' For more information, contact Barry Levenson (606) 831-2222, or visit www.mustardmuseum.org.

