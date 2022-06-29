SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ROBBIN ITKIN NAMED A LEGAL VISIONARY

Chambers USA-ranked Itkin also recognized by the Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Robbin Itkin is recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in the Los Angeles Times' second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement spotlights visionaries who have exhibited noteworthy achievements over the last two years, including client successes, leadership positions within their firm and community at large, board affiliations and recognitions.

"Robbin uses her creativity and vast experience to counsel both healthy and distressed companies through tumultous market conditions and daunting commercial risks," said Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . "We are thrilled to see Robbin recognized for her many contibutions to her clients, the legal industry, and our Los Angeles community."

Itkin is a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As an experienced mediator, "Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits," said the feature.

Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors, equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers, trustees and Ponzi scheme victims in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies. Her industry experience spans real estate, entertainment, sports, retail, transportation, manufacturing and hospitality. Many of Itkin's clients are high-profile individuals in entertainment, sports, and business. The feature states that she "discreetly guides them through out-of-court workouts and financial transactions, often advising at all stages of business growth and on early signs of distress."

Itkin has been involved in notable bankruptcy cases, including those involving Chrysler LLC, Lehman Brothers, the landmark Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, yoga guru Bikram Choudhury and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, she has represented leading talent in the Relativity Media and AOG Entertainment cases, among other matters. Itkin regularly speaks at leading bankruptcy conferences on topical issues.

Itkin received her undergraduate degree from University of California, Los Angeles and her law degree from the University of Southern California.

Itkin's excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading US Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com .

