One Concern and Veolia Join Forces to Foster Climate Resilience in the Water Sector in Japan

One Concern and Veolia sign a three-year partnership that uses digital twin technology to increase resilience strategy in the water sector through risk analysis and simulation

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Concern, a climate analytics company, and Veolia, the global champion of ecological transformation, announced today a three-year partnership agreement that establishes One Concern in Japan as a primary supplier of resilience and climate risk analytics. Veolia and One Concern Domino™ will work together to analyze the company's project's exposure to earthquakes and floods to further enhance maintenance planning, crisis response and business continuity planning.

One Concern Domino is a digital twin simulation platform for adverse weather and climate conditions. Domino estimates and forecasts the potential implications of climate and weather catastrophes across physical structures and infrastructure, such as the power grid, transportation networks and community.

"Japan needs resilient water systems; we're excited to provide Veolia climate risk assessment insights to further analyze water and wastewater systems resilience and risk exposure," said Ahmad Wani, Co-Founder and CEO, One Concern. "We look forward to delivering the latest in climate and data science to support Japan's local communities."

"Innovative risk modeling will allow Veolia to better protect and maintain water infrastructure and stress test facilities resilience," said Olivier Tridon, Global Head of Open Innovation for Business, Veolia. "At Veolia we support innovation and digital transformation of the water sector and our partnership with One Concern is a part of that strategy."

About Veolia

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 220,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

About One Concern:

We're a technology company building the digital infrastructure for global risk. We map, analyze and monitor every piece of the world's built environment and its connection to the global economy. Our mission is to make disasters less disastrous. www.oneconcern.com For media inquiries: PR@oneconcern.com

