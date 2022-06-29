NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ocean, the developer of a first-of-its-kind, computational-research laboratory cloud platform for scientific collaboration and discovery, today announced seasoned technology executive Andy Keane as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Code Ocean Names Andy Keane as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewsfoto/Code Ocean) (PRNewswire)

Code Ocean automates research in the cloud for fully reproducible research across scientific disciplines

"Andy's knowledge and leadership capabilities are already having a positive impact since he joined Code Ocean," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO. "He's working across all critical elements of our business in a way that's galvanizing the team and creating a sharp focus for the company's business execution and growth."

Mr. Keane joining Code Ocean as Chief Operating Officer represents a major step forward for the company. He has significant experience building highly-effective teams, creating, and driving business growth. This includes his years at NVIDIA, where Mr. Keane founded the Tesla data center computing business, which now contributes more than $10 billion to the company's annual revenues.

"Code Ocean is changing critical dynamics in scientific research, allowing for greater efficiency and more rapid discovery," said Andy Keane, COO, Code Ocean. "I'm excited to join Code Ocean and contribute my experience in fast growing new businesses to institute best practices for scaling sales, marketing, and product development/roll-out. I'm also focused on our long-term success, making Code Ocean an important part of our customers' work and growth."

With the recent Release 2.0 of Code Ocean's Computational Lab, computational scientists create, organize and share computational research in a streamlined and automated lab. By removing overhead tasks and simplifying collaboration, researchers can focus on science. The company also recently announced $16.5 million in Series-B funding co-led by Battery Ventures and M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund. Code Ocean is currently hiring for all positions in engineering, science, marketing and sales. For more information, please visit https://codeocean.com .

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean is where great computational science is created, organized and shared in one place. The Code Ocean platform provides the best way for multidisciplinary scientists to standardize workflows, and to track and reproduce all computations and discoveries. By making it easier and more efficient for scientists to collaborate, Code Ocean improves reproducibility, optimizes return on IT investment, and saves time by automating repetitive functions. For more information please visit: www.codeocean.com and Twitter @CodeOceanHQ.

Code Ocean Media Contact:

Phillip Bergman

philbergman@hotmail.com ; Cell: 845-728-3984

Faster, More Collaborative, Higher Quality Discoveries (PRNewsfoto/Code Ocean) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Code Ocean