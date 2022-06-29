Circularix and Macquarie Group to Build and Operate PET Recycling Plants Across U.S.

First of five facilities to open in fourth quarter of 2022 in Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPC Industries LLC and Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets group (Macquarie) have formed a joint venture to produce recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Under the name Circularix, the venture's plans include building and operating five recycling facilities across the U.S. with a total annual production capacity of more than 275 million pounds of rPET resin. The first facility, located in Hatfield, PA, is expected to be operational by December 2022. Leon Farahnik is chairman and CEO of Circularix. Alex Delnik, former CEO and founder of Verdeco Recycling, will serve as president and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to its investment as a partner in the joint venture, Macquarie is assisting Circularix with project debt, equipment finance, FX hedging and other risk management solutions to support its future growth.

"Consumer brands are struggling to meet their sustainability goals as current rPET supply is unable to scale as needed," Farahnik said. "Our move into rPET production is the beginning of a major and much-needed capacity expansion in the United States, and we are excited to continue playing an important role in the plastics recycling industry by uniting our experience with Macquarie's."

Macquarie is a leading provider of risk management, market access and capital and financing solutions to the petrochemicals industry and has played a leading role in environmental product markets, sustainable infrastructure and the waste sector around the world for more than 15 years. Macquarie formed its Sustainable Waste Solutions team in 2020 to provide finance and growth capital solutions to clients in the waste sector, with a focus on helping facilitate the transition to a circular economy.

Ben Glover, Executive Director in Macquarie's Specialized and Asset Finance division, said: "We are delighted to support our clients in delivering the practical infrastructure needed to expand production capacity for post-consumer recycled materials. Ventures such as Circularix are a key part of the supply chain that will drive more post-consumer material back into higher value recycled packaging markets."

About HPC Industries LLC: HPC Industries LLC, based in Los Angeles, is a management corporation founded with a commitment to sustainability and a circular economy. Its chairman, Leon Farahnik, is a leader and innovator in post-consumer plastics recycling with more than 40 years in the plastic industry. HPC has established and operated numerous pioneering operations and facilities including CarbonLITE Recycling, which Farahnik developed into the world's largest recycler of plastic beverage bottles. More information: Circularix.com.

About Macquarie Group: Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group is a global financial services group and employs over 18,000 people in 33 markets. Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), an operating group of Macquarie, has more than 40 years of partnering with our clients to provide capital and financing, risk management, market access, and physical execution and logistics solutions across commodities, financial markets and asset finance sectors. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

