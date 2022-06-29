AXS Merger Fund (GAKIX) Marks 10-Year Anniversary as #1 Event Driven Performer YTD and a Time-Tested Alternative Solution

The Fund launched in June 2012 and has consistently delivered on its objective of positive risk-adjusted returns with less volatility than equity markets

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth and income, is proud to celebrate the tenth anniversary since the launch of the AXS Merger Fund (GAKIX).

GAKIX is the best-performing fund year-to-date in Morningstar's Event Driven category (out of 43 funds), generating positive performance amid this year's highly volatile markets, while the category is down an average of -3.49% and the S&P 500 is down -20.33% YTD. The fund's fact sheet provides quarterly returns and related information.

The fund continues to stand out as a source of uncorrelated returns relative to traditional stock and bond assets and highlighting its ability to be a source of diversification in today's challenging market environment.

GAKIX is sub-advised by Kellner Capital, a pioneer in Merger Arbitrage investing, having surpassed 40 years of Merger Arb investing for pensions, endowments and other institutional investors. GAKIX employs a "pure-play" merger arbitrage strategy that invests in a high-conviction portfolio of 25 to 50 publicly announced merger transactions. Since its inception, GAKIX has consistently captured profits from the spread in stock prices between the announcement and close of merger deals.

"We are excited to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of GAKIX in partnership with merger arb groundbreaker Kellner Capital, whose depth of experience and impressive track record is unmatched," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Now more than ever, investors are eager for investments that can act in a complementary way to their traditional stock and bond allocations."

"As we celebrate ten years since the launch of GAKIX, our merger arbitrage strategy continues to deliver on its promises - specifically low correlation to equity and bond markets, low volatility, and diversification," said George Kellner, CEO and founder of Kellner Capital. "Our research process continues to allow us to identify opportunities to deliver the consistent risk-adjusted returns our investors have come to expect."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

About Kellner Capital

Kellner Capital is one of Wall Street's most seasoned hedge fund managers with a 40-year continuous operating history. Founded in 1981 as a merger arbitrage investment partnership, Kellner Capital is an independently owned alternative investment manager based in New York City. The firm is innovative and solution-minded, offering investors alternative investments in various structures, including hedge funds, mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Through the firm's alternative offerings, Kellner Capital seeks to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns while limiting downside volatility and correlation to the broader markets. For more information, visit www.kellnercap.com.

Important Information

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments in companies subject to publicly announced transactions carry the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed when, or under the terms, initially expected, which may impact its performance. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and difference in accounting methods. Investments in small and mid-sized companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity or greater volatility. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks may be greater than the risks presented by traditional investments. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. The Fund may use leverage, which may exaggerate the effect of any increase or decrease in portfolio securities value or the Net Asset Value of the Fund, and money borrowed will be subject to interest costs. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer holdings than a diversified fund. Thus, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS.

