The State of Missouri Selects Mythics, Inc. as Partner to Support Move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics™ has been selected as the partner to support the State of Missouri's decision to move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The state will use Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to connect its statewide finance and HR systems, eliminating duplicative systems and standardizing processes. This will in turn, help improve transparency, reduce repetitive manual work, and increase efficiency across departments.

"The State of Missouri is looking forward to partnering with Mythics and Oracle for its new ERP solution after a thorough procurement process," said Stacy Neal, Director of Accounting, State of Missouri's Office of Administration. "Mythics and Oracle both have a long history and have demonstrated success in state government providing the ideal partnership to begin our modernization journey."

The state chose Oracle Fusion Applications after a thorough review of available solutions. In a scoring assessment of Oracle, SAP, Workday, Infor, and other solutions, Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM scored the highest in both software and hosting capabilities. Now, the state can utilize a cloud-based solution to deliver more modern functionalities while reducing the administrative burden of system fixes and upgrades, and improving alignment across state agencies. With the help of Mythics, Missouri expects to eliminate data silos to improve reporting, access to information across departments, and proactive decision-making with Oracle Fusion Applications. In addition, Missouri and Mythics will improve IT security with Oracle's consistent, automatic patching and benefit from the delivery of hundreds of new features every 90 days.

"Mythics is honored to support The State of Missouri with the replacement of its legacy statewide administration system with a full suite of Oracle Fusion Applications," says Mythics Sector President, Doug Altamura. "Mythics has a proven track record of helping the Public Sector solve large and complex business and IT challenges. We look forward to supporting the State with this important digital transformation initative and realize the benefits of Oracle's solutions."

"Government agencies are always looking to achieve more with limited resources; the more mundane and duplicative tasks that can be tackled by technology, the more resources can be dedicated to higher value work," said Gene Casciola, senior vice president of healthcare, higher education, and public sector at Oracle. "Using Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM, Missouri will benefit from a modern, integrated system to improve efficiencies across the state's agencies and free up resources to support their constituents."

